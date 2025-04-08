Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin

08-04-2025 | 06:09


Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin

Moscow welcomed nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, the Kremlin said Tuesday after Washington and Tehran made the shock announcement that high-level discussions were scheduled for Saturday.

"We know that certain contacts -- direct and indirect -- are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed because it can lead to de-escalation of tensions around Iran," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow "absolutely" supported the diplomatic initiative.


AFP
 

