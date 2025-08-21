News
Turkish ports asking ships to declare they are not linked to Israel: Shipping sources
Middle East News
21-08-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkish ports asking ships to declare they are not linked to Israel: Shipping sources
Turkish port authorities have begun informally requiring shipping agents for letters declaring that vessels are not linked to Israel and are not carrying military or hazardous cargo bound for the country, according to two shipping sources.
The sources said the harbor master's office had verbally instructed port agents to provide written assurances, adding that there was no official circular on the issue.
One of the sources said the instruction applied to ports across Turkey.
The guarantee letter should state that vessel owners, managers, and operators have no ties to Israel, and that certain types of cargo, including explosives and radioactive materials or military equipment, are not on board en route to Israel, the second source said.
The transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year, Turkey severed trade with Israel worth $7 billion annually, over its war in Gaza with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkish
Ports
Ships
Israel
Shipping
Turkey
