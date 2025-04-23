News
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington
Middle East News
23-04-2025 | 04:00
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Wednesday that the new U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy sector reflect Washington's lack of "goodwill and seriousness" regarding dialogue with Tehran.
His remarks come ahead of a new round of nuclear talks expected to take place soon between Iran and the United States.
Reuters
