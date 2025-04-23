Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington

Middle East News
23-04-2025 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Wednesday that the new U.S. sanctions on Iran's energy sector reflect Washington's lack of "goodwill and seriousness" regarding dialogue with Tehran.

His remarks come ahead of a new round of nuclear talks expected to take place soon between Iran and the United States.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Iran

US

Sanctions

Washington

LBCI Next
Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza
Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-21

Iran says Israel wants to 'undermine' nuclear talks with US: FM spokesman

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-09

US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Germany, France, Britain urge Israel to allow aid into Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
World News
12:26

US targets Iranian LPG magnate with sanctions: Treasury

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Syria detains two leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-20

Maronite Patriarch undergoes surgery after Easter Mass fall

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to summon Iranian Ambassador over disarmament post on X

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF hears reform pitch: Lebanon presents unified reform vision to IMF at Spring Meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanon plans customs reform, eyes full border scanner installment

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Injuries reported in Israeli strike on vehicle and motorcycle on Hanniyeh–Qlaileh road in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Hanniyeh in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Sports News
10:18

Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More