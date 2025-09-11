Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike

Middle East News
11-09-2025 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike

Qatar said it would hold funerals on Thursday in the capital Doha for those killed in an unprecedented Israeli strike that targeted Hamas figures in the Gulf country earlier this week.

"The Ministry of Interior announces that the funeral prayer for the martyrs of the Israeli targeting... will be held on the afternoon of Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, and they will be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery," it said in a statement on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Qatar

Funeral

Killed

Israel

Strike

LBCI Next
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-01

Yemen's Houthis hold funeral for PM killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Middle East News
15:20

Israeli strike 'killed any hope' for Gaza hostages: Qatar PM to CNN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-03

Gaza civil defense says number killed by Israeli forces Thursday rises to 69

LBCI
Sports News
2025-08-22

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5, Trump says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Qatar denies Axios report on reviewing partnership with the US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:33

Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:45

Tunisia calls attack on Gaza aid flotilla 'premeditated aggression'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:33

Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07

Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details

LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Arida school in ruins after Israeli strike, leaving 250 Lebanese students without classes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle on Ain Baal-Bazouriye road in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More