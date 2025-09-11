Qatar says funeral to be held Thursday for people killed in Israeli strike

Qatar said it would hold funerals on Thursday in the capital Doha for those killed in an unprecedented Israeli strike that targeted Hamas figures in the Gulf country earlier this week.



"The Ministry of Interior announces that the funeral prayer for the martyrs of the Israeli targeting... will be held on the afternoon of Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, and they will be buried in the Mesaimeer Cemetery," it said in a statement on X.





AFP