Iran blasts French 'threats' of new sanctions

Iran has slammed "threats" by France to reimpose sanctions lifted after a landmark 2015 deal on Tehran's nuclear program, local media said Wednesday, citing a letter sent by the country's U.N. mission.



"Resorting to threats and economic blackmail is entirely unacceptable," said the letter published by Iran's ISNA news agency.



It came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that his government, along with Germany and Britain, "will not hesitate for a single second to reapply all the sanctions" lifted a decade ago if Iran's nuclear activities threaten European security.



AFP