News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran blasts French 'threats' of new sanctions
Middle East News
30-04-2025 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran blasts French 'threats' of new sanctions
Iran has slammed "threats" by France to reimpose sanctions lifted after a landmark 2015 deal on Tehran's nuclear program, local media said Wednesday, citing a letter sent by the country's U.N. mission.
"Resorting to threats and economic blackmail is entirely unacceptable," said the letter published by Iran's ISNA news agency.
It came after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Monday that his government, along with Germany and Britain, "will not hesitate for a single second to reapply all the sanctions" lifted a decade ago if Iran's nuclear activities threaten European security.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
France
Sanctions
Nuclear Activities
Next
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
Syria monitor says at least two killed as sectarian clashes spread
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran condemns new US sanctions as 'illegal' and 'unjustified'
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Iran condemns new US sanctions as 'illegal' and 'unjustified'
0
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
World News
2025-02-24
US imposes new sanctions on Iran's shadow fleet: Treasury Department
0
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Tehran blasts Netanyahu's vow to 'finish the job' against Iran
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Tehran blasts Netanyahu's vow to 'finish the job' against Iran
0
World News
2025-03-08
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
World News
2025-03-08
Iran's Khamenei slams 'bullying' tactics after Trump threats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:32
Netanyahu says Israel carried out warning strike against 'extremists' preparing to attack Druze in Syria
Middle East News
05:32
Netanyahu says Israel carried out warning strike against 'extremists' preparing to attack Druze in Syria
0
World News
05:23
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
World News
05:23
Iran, UK, France, Germany to hold nuclear talks on Friday
0
Middle East News
05:20
UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army
Middle East News
05:20
UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army
0
Middle East News
04:21
Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
Middle East News
04:21
Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26
Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
World News
05:30
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin
World News
05:30
Putin is open to Ukraine peace but it cannot be achieved as fast as the US wants: Kremlin
0
World News
2025-03-31
Myanmar quake rescues raise hopes three days after deadly tremblor
World News
2025-03-31
Myanmar quake rescues raise hopes three days after deadly tremblor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way
2
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
Lebanon News
07:50
Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE
4
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
World News
10:11
Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement
5
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
Lebanon News
09:38
French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
7
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
Lebanon News
06:11
Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote
8
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More