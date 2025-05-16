News
Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour
Middle East News
16-05-2025 | 06:54
Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour
U.S. President Donald Trump left Abu Dhabi on Air Force One on Friday, ending a multi-day trip to the Gulf states, according to an AFP journalist.
During the trip, the president oversaw the signing of a raft of billion-dollar deals, vowed to lift decades-long sanctions on Syria, and renewed optimism over an Iran nuclear deal during the trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Donald Trump
Abu Dhabi
Air Force One
Gulf
Learn More