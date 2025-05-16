Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour

16-05-2025 | 06:54
Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour
Trump departs Abu Dhabi, ends Gulf tour

U.S. President Donald Trump left Abu Dhabi on Air Force One on Friday, ending a multi-day trip to the Gulf states, according to an AFP journalist.

During the trip, the president oversaw the signing of a raft of billion-dollar deals, vowed to lift decades-long sanctions on Syria, and renewed optimism over an Iran nuclear deal during the trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

AFP 
 

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
Iran diplomat says discussed status of US talks with European powers
