Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza

Middle East News
17-05-2025 | 10:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Arab leaders urge more pressure to &#39;stop the bloodshed&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza

Arab leaders on Saturday urged the international community to apply pressure for a Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to the besieged Palestinian territory.

"We call on the international community... to exert pressure to end the bloodshed and ensure that urgent humanitarian aid can enter without obstacles all areas in need in Gaza," the leaders said in a joint final statement at a summit in Baghdad.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Arab

Leaders

Pressure

Bloodshed

Gaza

LBCI Next
Three Iranians charged with suspected espionage: UK police
Iran says it has not received US 'written proposal' in nuclear talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Russia urges Syria's leadership 'to stop the bloodshed'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-13

UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11

Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:34

Syrian government security forces raid Islamic State hideouts in Aleppo, killing one militant –Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12

Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Erdogan sees end in sight for US sanctions on Turkish defense sector

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

Iran's Khamanei says US 'must and will leave' region

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans

LBCI
World News
03:56

Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Lebanon's PM Salam meets UN's Guterres in Iraq

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction

LBCI
World News
03:56

Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More