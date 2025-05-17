News
Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza
Middle East News
17-05-2025 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza
Arab leaders on Saturday urged the international community to apply pressure for a Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to the besieged Palestinian territory.
"We call on the international community... to exert pressure to end the bloodshed and ensure that urgent humanitarian aid can enter without obstacles all areas in need in Gaza," the leaders said in a joint final statement at a summit in Baghdad.
AFP
Related Articles
