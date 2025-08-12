Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy

Middle East News
12-08-2025 | 06:28
High views
Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy
2min
Jordan's Safadi meets Syria's Shaibani in Amman ahead of their meeting with US envoy

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Amman ahead of the trilateral meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging visions on supporting Syria's stability, according to news channel ''Russia Today.''

The meeting emerged as a follow-up to the talks hosted by Amman on July 19, 2025, which discussed stabilizing the ceasefire in Syria's southern province of Sweida and working to find solutions to the crisis there.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian side will hold a joint tripartite meeting with Syria and the United States to discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the rebuilding process on a basis that guarantees its security, stability, and sovereignty, while meeting the aspirations of its people, and defending the rights of all Syrians.

The meeting will be attended by Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, as well as representatives of relevant institutions from the three countries.

Safadi will also hold separate bilateral talks with Barrack to enhance joint efforts in this regard.

The meeting is a crucial part of regional and international efforts to find sustainable solutions to the Syrian crisis, with a focus on promoting stability and reconstruction.

Middle East News

Middle East

Syria

Jordan

Safadi

Shaibani

Amman

Politics

