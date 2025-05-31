Arab ministers condemn Israel 'ban' on planned West Bank visit: Jordan

The foreign ministers of five Arab countries who had planned to visit the occupied West Bank this weekend on Saturday condemned Israel's decision to block their plans.



The ministers condemned "Israel's decision to ban the delegation's visit to Ramallah (on Sunday) to meet with the president of the State of Palestine, Mahmud Abbas," the Jordanian foreign ministry said.



Ministers from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were expected to participate alongside Turkey.



AFP