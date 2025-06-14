Iran says no nuclear talks if Israeli attacks continue

14-06-2025 | 14:22
Iran says no nuclear talks if Israeli attacks continue
0min
Iran says no nuclear talks if Israeli attacks continue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that Tehran would not attend nuclear talks with the United States so long as Israel kept up its attacks on the Islamic republic.

In a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian said Iran favoured diplomacy, but will not "accept irrational demands under pressure or... sit at the negotiating table while the Zionist regime continues its attacks," according to a readout shared by the Iranian presidency.

Macron said in a statement of his own that he had asked Pezeshkian to "return swiftly to the negotiating table."


AFP
 

