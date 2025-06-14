News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 14:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran
The Israeli military said it struck an underground facility Saturday in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.
"This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, referring to footage aired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.
AFP
Middle East News
Israeli
Army
Missile
Facility
Iran
Khorramabad
Next
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli Channel 12: Air Force strikes missile production facility in Shiraz, Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israeli Channel 12: Air Force strikes missile production facility in Shiraz, Iran
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Avichay Adraee claims Israel struck Iranian Air Defense system in Western Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Avichay Adraee claims Israel struck Iranian Air Defense system in Western Iran
0
Middle East News
02:30
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area
Middle East News
02:30
Israel army says struck Iran 'defense arrays' in Tehran area
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:56
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
Middle East News
16:56
Israeli media: Strike in Yemen targeted Houthi Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Ghamari
0
Middle East News
16:46
Israel fire service says housing hit after Iran fired missiles
Middle East News
16:46
Israel fire service says housing hit after Iran fired missiles
0
Middle East News
16:40
Iran says launching new wave of missiles against Israel
Middle East News
16:40
Iran says launching new wave of missiles against Israel
0
Middle East News
15:22
Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran
Middle East News
15:22
Iraq urges US to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to strike Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon's Justice Minister affirms readiness to support Jordan's counterterrorism investigation
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon's Justice Minister affirms readiness to support Jordan's counterterrorism investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2025-04-28
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
Lebanon News
00:22
MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty
2
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
03:49
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
3
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
03:01
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?
6
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
Middle East News
02:54
Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes
7
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
Middle East News
11:28
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
8
Middle East News
02:35
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
02:35
Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More