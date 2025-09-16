Israel defence minister says 'Gaza is on fire' after intense strikes

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Gaza was "on fire" Tuesday, warning his country "will not relent" after witnesses told AFP of massive strikes in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.



"The IDF (Israeli military) is striking terrorist infrastructure with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the necessary conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent and we will not back down until the mission is accomplished."



AFP