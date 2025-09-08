Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics began a hunger protest outside parliament on Monday over the war in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel's treatment of the Palestinian enclave.



Switzerland has condemned some Israeli actions in the conflict, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognizing a Palestinian state.



Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.



The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other protests at the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.







Reuters