Israeli defense minister warns Khamenei of 'Saddam-like' fate

Israeli Defense Minister issued a stark warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday, urging him to reconsider his path of confrontation with Israel.



“Remember what happened to the dictator in a country neighboring Iran after he chose this path against Israel,” the minister said, in a clear reference to the fate of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.