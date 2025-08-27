Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget targets balance, earmarks funds for reconstruction

27-08-2025 | 10:26
Lebanon&#39;s Finance Minister says 2026 budget targets balance, earmarks funds for reconstruction
2min
Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget targets balance, earmarks funds for reconstruction

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced that Lebanon's draft 2026 budget is designed to balance projected revenues with expenditures, ensuring no deficit is recorded against the treasury.

Jaber said the proposed budget includes, in addition to covering the state’s essential obligations, several development projects aimed at stimulating investment in coordination with the relevant ministries.

He highlighted that improved revenues, driven by the Finance Ministry’s reforms to curb tax evasion and enhance customs procedures, played a key role in strengthening state income. He added that this allowed the ministry to begin allocating funds for reconstruction and infrastructure rehabilitation in areas damaged by Israeli attacks, as well as for boosting health, social, and educational services.

According to Jaber, the ministry has so far transferred LBP 1,500 billion to the Council for the South and LBP 200 billion to the Higher Relief Commission as an initial installment. 

The funds are earmarked for debris removal and infrastructure repairs in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs. He noted that further installments will follow to address structural damage in approximately 500 buildings.

