German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
World News
25-08-2025 | 04:14
German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin should be aware that Germany's support for Ukraine is not waning, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Monday upon arriving in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit.
"Putin should have no illusions that Germany's support for Ukraine could crumble," said Klingbeil, leader of the Social Democratic Party that is the junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz' conservative-led coalition government.
"On the contrary: We remain Ukraine's second-largest supporter worldwide and the largest in Europe," said Klingbeil. "Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany."
Klingbeil urged Putin to demonstrate an interest in a peace process in Europe's deadliest war in 80 years that broke out in February 2022.
Reuters
World News
German
Finance
Minister
Kyiv
Ukraine
Germany
France summons US ambassador over anti-semitism allegations
Previous
