Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 04:14
High views
Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue
0min
Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected any negotiations with the United States while Israel continues its attacks on Iran in an interview with a state TV broadcast on Friday.

"The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue," said the chief diplomat, who was due in Geneva for talks with his European counterparts.

AFP

