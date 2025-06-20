German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows 'serious' willingness to offer nuclear guarantees

20-06-2025 | 04:39
German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows &#39;serious&#39; willingness to offer nuclear guarantees
German Minister says Europe open to talks if Tehran shows 'serious' willingness to offer nuclear guarantees

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Friday that Germany and its European partners are open to further discussions with Iran if Tehran shows a serious willingness to provide guarantees regarding its nuclear and missile programs.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Iran’s foreign minister in Geneva, Wadephul stated, “My colleagues in the UK and France, as well as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, consistently emphasize our readiness for dialogue.”

He added, “This requires a serious willingness from Iran to abandon any enrichment of nuclear materials that could lead to weaponization. It also requires including the missile program. If such genuine willingness is present, our position is clear: we are ready for further talks.”

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Germany

Foreign Minister

Europe

Iran

Nuclear

Guarantees

