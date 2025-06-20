News
Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council
Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 04:51
High views
Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will address the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, a spokesman for the U.N.'s top rights body said.
Araghchi "will intervene in person... at the beginning of the council's afternoon meeting" at 1300 GMT, Pascal Sim told a press briefing. A U.N. spokeswoman added that Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, would speak to reporters shortly beforehand.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
UN
Human Rights Council
