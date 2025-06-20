Kremlin says Middle East sliding into abyss of instability and war

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Middle East sliding into abyss of instability and war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says Middle East sliding into abyss of instability and war

The Kremlin said on Friday that the Middle East is sliding into “an abyss of instability and war,” expressing concern over the unfolding events and reaffirming that Moscow remains ready to act as a mediator if necessary.

Russia, which maintains close ties with Iran and also has strong relations with Israel, urged the United States not to carry out a strike on Iran and called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Reuters

Middle East News

Kremlin

Middle East

Instability

War

LBCI Next
Israeli drone assassinated nuclear scientist in Tehran: Israeli Army Radio
Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

US State Department establishes Middle East task force amid Israel-Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

US moving fighter jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran war rages: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:14

Iran-Israel war could have 'harmful' migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

LBCI
World News
06:12

Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

First boat carrying 1,500 stranded Israelis docks in Israel: Army

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Maersk halts stops in Israel's Haifa due to Iran-Israel conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war: Central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Iran FM to address UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

UN appoints Major General Diodato Abagnara as new UNIFIL commander in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More