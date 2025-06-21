News
Israel says commander of Palestinian unit in Iran's Quds Force killed
21-06-2025 | 01:45
Israel says commander of Palestinian unit in Iran’s Quds Force killed
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday that the military killed a senior commander in Iran's Quds Force, the overseas arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in an airstrike targeting an apartment in the Iranian city of Qom.
The commander was identified as Saeed Izadi, head of the Quds Force’s Palestinian unit.
Reuters
