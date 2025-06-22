US 'devastated the Iranian nuclear program': Defense secretary

World News
22-06-2025 | 08:23
High views
US 'devastated the Iranian nuclear program': Defense secretary
0min
US 'devastated the Iranian nuclear program': Defense secretary

The U.S. defense chief said Sunday that strikes ordered by President Donald Trump overnight had "devastated" Iran's nuclear program and urged Iranian leaders to seek peace to avoid further attacks.

"We devastated the Iranian nuclear program," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon press briefing, adding that the operation "did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people."

Trump "seeks peace, and Iran should take that path," Hegseth said.


AFP
 

US used seven B-2 bombers for 'surprise' Iran attack: Top general
Trump and Netanyahu spoke after US strikes on Iran: AFP
