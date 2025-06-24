News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say taught Israel a 'lesson'
Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 08:44
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say taught Israel a 'lesson'
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that they had taught Israel an "unforgettable lesson" with a last-minute missile salvo fired just before a ceasefire deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump was meant to take effect.
The Guards said in a statement that "in the final moments before the ceasefire was imposed on the enemy", they had struck "military and logistical centers of the Zionist regime across the occupied territories (Israel) with 14 missiles, delivering a historic and unforgettable lesson to the Zionist enemy."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
IRGC
Revolutionary
Guards
Israel
Lesson
Iran is looking to restore its nuclear industry: Iran's nuclear chief
Iran paramilitary Basij force senior commander killed in Israeli strike Monday
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted 'dozens' of targets in Israel
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted 'dozens' of targets in Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
0
Middle East News
2025-06-04
Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment
Middle East News
2025-06-04
Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel says most of Iran Guards' air force leadership 'neutralized'
Middle East News
10:28
China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'
Middle East News
10:28
China says supports Iran in achieving a 'genuine ceasefire'
0
Middle East News
10:18
Iran says to start rebuilding homes, facilities damaged in Israel strikes
Middle East News
10:18
Iran says to start rebuilding homes, facilities damaged in Israel strikes
0
Middle East News
10:06
Iran president says will respect ceasefire if Israel does
Middle East News
10:06
Iran president says will respect ceasefire if Israel does
0
Middle East News
09:14
Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on 'military' sites
Middle East News
09:14
Iran Guards say arrest European accused of spying on 'military' sites
Our visitors readings
Middle East News
12:01
Syria's interior ministry announces arrests over Damascus church attack
Middle East News
12:01
Syria's interior ministry announces arrests over Damascus church attack
0
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:21
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
Middle East News
12:47
Explosions heard over Qatar capital of Doha: Reuters
2
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
Middle East News
07:57
Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump
3
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli army says targeted 'Hezbollah rocket sites' north of Litani River
4
Lebanon News
14:46
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
Lebanon News
14:46
Lebanon's President Aoun condemns attack on Qatar, warns of escalating regional tensions
5
Middle East News
11:54
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
Middle East News
11:54
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
6
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Middle East News
14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
7
Middle East News
13:00
Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency
Middle East News
13:00
Missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory' launched against US bases in Iraq and Qatar: Iran's Tasnim news agency
8
Lebanon News
11:36
Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video
Lebanon News
11:36
Israeli airstrikes target multiple forested and mountainous areas north of Litani River—Video
