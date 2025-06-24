Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Tuesday that they had taught Israel an "unforgettable lesson" with a last-minute missile salvo fired just before a ceasefire deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump was meant to take effect.



The Guards said in a statement that "in the final moments before the ceasefire was imposed on the enemy", they had struck "military and logistical centers of the Zionist regime across the occupied territories (Israel) with 14 missiles, delivering a historic and unforgettable lesson to the Zionist enemy."





AFP