US to mediate Israel-Syria meeting on Thursday: Axios

Middle East News
22-07-2025 | 13:55
High views
US to mediate Israel-Syria meeting on Thursday: Axios
US to mediate Israel-Syria meeting on Thursday: Axios

U.S. Syria envoy Tom Barrack will lead a meeting with senior officials from Israel and Syria on Thursday, Axios reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

It is unclear where the meeting will take place, but it is expected to focus on security arrangements in southern Syria and increasing coordination and communication, according to Axios.


Reuters

