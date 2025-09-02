Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2025 | 07:14
High views
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday
0min
Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the Vatican on Thursday to meet Pope Leo, who has recently stepped up his calls for an end to the war in Gaza.

The one-day visit is being made at the invitation of the pope, Herzog's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president will also meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's chief diplomat, and tour the Vatican Archives and Library, it added.

"Central to their meetings will be the efforts to secure the release of the hostages, the fight against global antisemitism, and the safeguarding of Christian communities in the Middle East, alongside discussions on other political matters," the presidency said.


Reuters
 
LBCI Previous

