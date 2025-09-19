European powers will likely re-impose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month after their latest round of talks with Tehran aimed at preventing them were deemed not serious, France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.



Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, launched a 30-day process at the end of August to re-impose U.N. sanctions. They set conditions for Tehran to meet during September to convince them to delay the "snapback mechanism."





Reuters