UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron

Middle East News
19-09-2025 | 01:20
High views
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
0min
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron

European powers will likely re-impose international sanctions on Iran by the end of the month after their latest round of talks with Tehran aimed at preventing them were deemed not serious, France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, launched a 30-day process at the end of August to re-impose U.N. sanctions. They set conditions for Tehran to meet during September to convince them to delay the "snapback mechanism."


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

UN

Sanctions

Iran

France

Macron

Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback
US casts 6th veto at United Nations over war in Gaza
