Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback

Middle East News
19-09-2025 | 03:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says made &#39;fair&#39; proposal to avert sanctions snapback
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that he put forward a "fair and balanced" nuclear proposal to European powers to prevent the return of U.N. sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Iran is "introducing a creative, fair, and balanced proposal which addresses genuine concerns and is mutually beneficial," Araghchi said on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Proposal

Sanctions

Snapback

LBCI Next
Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack
UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-28

Iran says Europe's sanctions snapback to 'undermine' cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-26

Iran says negotiating with 'all our might' to prevent sanctions snapback

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-28

Iran vows response to 'unjustified and illegal' sanctions snapback

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-20

Iran says Europe has no right to extend deadline for snapback sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:52

Palestinian authorities arrest suspect over 1982 anti-semitic Paris attack: French prosecutors

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Israeli army says will use 'unprecedented force' in Gaza City, urges residents to leave

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:48

Israel shuts West Bank crossing with Jordan following deadly attack

LBCI
Middle East News
01:20

UN sanctions on Iran to be re-imposed: France's Macron

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-01

Finance minister signs decree granting August bonus to military personnel

LBCI
World News
2025-09-18

Sources to Reuters: US diplomats dismissed amid pro-Damascus political efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Israel Defense Minister says no humanitarian aid will enter Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Urgent: Israeli army tells residents in Tayr Zibna (Chehabiyeh) and Borj Qalaouiye to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Israeli army claims airstrikes hit Hezbollah Radwan Force depots

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Speaker Nabih Berri condemns Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More