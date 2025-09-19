News
Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback
Middle East News
19-09-2025 | 03:27
Iran says made 'fair' proposal to avert sanctions snapback
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that he put forward a "fair and balanced" nuclear proposal to European powers to prevent the return of U.N. sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Iran is "introducing a creative, fair, and balanced proposal which addresses genuine concerns and is mutually beneficial," Araghchi said on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Proposal
Sanctions
Snapback
