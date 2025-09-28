Iran rial hits record low against US dollar after sanctions reimposed

28-09-2025 | 05:41
Iran rial hits record low against US dollar after sanctions reimposed
Iran rial hits record low against US dollar after sanctions reimposed

The Iranian rial plummeted to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Sunday after the reinstatement of United Nations sanctions, according to currency-tracking websites.

On the black market, the rial was trading at around 1.12 million rials against the dollar, the Bonbast and AlanChand websites reported, about a month after it had been slightly above one million rials to the greenback.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

US Dollar

United Nations

Sanctions

Currency

