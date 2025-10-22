Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday described the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the UNRWA as “shameful.”



“They blame Israel for not cooperating with U.N. bodies… they should blame themselves,” Danon said. “These bodies have become a haven for terrorists. Take UNRWA, for example… it is an organization that has supported Hamas for years,” he added.



The 11-judge panel of the ICJ, based in The Hague, said earlier on Wednesday that Israel is obligated to support U.N. humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, including those carried out by UNRWA.



