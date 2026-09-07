Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi

Middle East News
07-09-2026 | 09:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi

A planned U.S.-Saudi atomic deal does not include Riyadh signing the Additional Protocol that gives the U.N. nuclear watchdog sweeping inspection powers, but something close to it on some points is in the works, the agency's chief said on Monday.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on civil nuclear power cooperation in July that would let Riyadh enrich uranium ⁠and build nuclear reactors using U.S. technology.

Non-proliferation groups, such as the Arms Control Association, have criticized the planned "123 agreement" for not including the Additional Protocol, which grants the International Atomic Energy Agency extra powers such as the ability to carry out snap inspections at undeclared locations.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

IAEA

Grossi

Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-11

Saudi Arabia calls for more Mideast war talks under Pakistan, Qatar mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-09

Lebanese authorities foil attempt to smuggle Captagon to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-30

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to hold first defense pact meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-24

Saudi Arabia to invest $7 bn in theme parks near Paris: French presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran

LBCI
World News
07:11

Germany asks UN top court to throw out Israel arms export case

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Israel vows war with PA in case of attack on settlements similar to Oct 7

LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Yemen's Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of air raids, missile strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-16

'Significant' Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon 'must be averted': Western leaders' statement

LBCI
World News
2026-05-08

KLM flight attendant tested negative for hantavirus: WHO

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-25

Iran military says fired missiles at US aircraft carrier

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-08

Iran Guards say struck two air bases in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh as explosion targets Ali al-Taher

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:06

Israeli strike kills three in south Lebanon: Health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Netanyahu orders evacuation of some West Bank settler outposts: Minister

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More