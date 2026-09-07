Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi

A planned U.S.-Saudi atomic deal does not include Riyadh signing the Additional Protocol that gives the U.N. nuclear watchdog sweeping inspection powers, but something close to it on some points is in the works, the agency's chief said on Monday.



The U.S. and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on civil nuclear power cooperation in July that would let Riyadh enrich uranium ⁠and build nuclear reactors using U.S. technology.



Non-proliferation groups, such as the Arms Control Association, have criticized the planned "123 agreement" for not including the Additional Protocol, which grants the International Atomic Energy Agency extra powers such as the ability to carry out snap inspections at undeclared locations.







Reuters