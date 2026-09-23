Golan will remain Syrian, vows President al-Sharaa at UN

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa insisted at the U.N. Wednesday that the Golan Heights region will remain Syrian after Colombia last month recognized Israeli sovereignty over the strategically important territory.



"Any attempts that violate our sovereignty, violate international law, will be stopped. Golan will remain Syrian territories. Any other attempts will be thwarted according to Security Council Resolution 497," al-Sharaa said at the U.N. meeting of world leaders in New York.



AFP



