Nearly 1 billion oil barrels drained from global inventories since Hormuz disruption, ADNOC CEO says

Since shipping through the Strait of ‌Hormuz was disrupted by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, nearly 1 ⁠billion oil barrels have been drained from global inventories, the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil ‌company, ⁠ADNOC, said on Monday.



The world has eroded its supply ⁠buffers, Sultan Al Jaber added.



Reuters