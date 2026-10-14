Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks

Middle East News
14-10-2026 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said two Singapore-registered container vessels were struck ‌by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel sinking after catching fire and the other sustaining hull damage.

The ⁠GFS PRIDE was struck on October 13, sustained damage and a fire, and later sank, MPA said.

All 21 crew members aboard GFS PRIDE were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The GFS GISELLE was struck ‌on ⁠October 14, sustained hull damage and reached a safe anchorage under its own propulsion.

All 22 crew members aboard GFS ⁠GISELLE were safe and no injuries were reported.

MPA said there were no Singaporeans ⁠aboard either vessel.

The authority said it was in contact with the ⁠vessels' management company and was monitoring the situation.

Reuters

Middle East News

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

​Singapore

Strait of Hormuz

Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-01

Two tankers carrying Saudi oil attacked in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-21

Vessels trickle through Strait of Hormuz as Middle East conflict persists

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-11

Gulf shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz falls to six vessels

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-23

Cargo vessel struck in Hormuz, two casualties: Maritime agency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:11

Eagle Hills plans up to $17 billion investment in Syria, chairman says

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Yemen hospitals overwhelmed by surge in war casualties: Red Cross

LBCI
Middle East News
05:06

Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, airport, refinery

LBCI
Middle East News
04:22

Colombia opens embassy to Israel in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

FM Rajji receives new Saudi ambassador, discusses bilateral relations and cooperation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-15

Palestinian leader Abbas announces presidential election in early 2027

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-25

Israeli right-wing ministers urge Netanyahu to resume Beirut strikes to counter Hezbollah drone attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Loud explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Four explosive shipments seized in Lebanon this month: Were more shipments missed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

US State Department criticizes military court complaint against Lebanon’s Washington ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Katz threatens evacuation of Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah joins Iran in attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Up to $14,000 in housing aid: Hezbollah outlines payments for war-hit families

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

A war's leftovers: Cluster munitions threaten northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Aoun, Iran’s foreign minister discuss regional developments, back diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Aoun urges UN to maintain UNIFIL’s mission in Lebanon amid Israeli occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More