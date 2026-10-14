Two Singapore-registered vessels struck in Strait of Hormuz; one sinks

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said two Singapore-registered container vessels were struck ‌by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel sinking after catching fire and the other sustaining hull damage.



The ⁠GFS PRIDE was struck on October 13, sustained damage and a fire, and later sank, MPA said.



All 21 crew members aboard GFS PRIDE were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.



The GFS GISELLE was struck ‌on ⁠October 14, sustained hull damage and reached a safe anchorage under its own propulsion.



All 22 crew members aboard GFS ⁠GISELLE were safe and no injuries were reported.



MPA said there were no Singaporeans ⁠aboard either vessel.



The authority said it was in contact with the ⁠vessels' management company and was monitoring the situation.



Reuters