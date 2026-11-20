German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that Qatar had pledged to invest ‌an additional €15 billion ($16.5 billion) in Germany as part of a deepening collaboration covering defence and technology.



"This strengthens both of us, particularly ⁠in future technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and aviation," Merz said at a press conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Berlin.



The two countries would also work together to improve ‌security ⁠and defence as well as protection against cyberattacks, he said.



"We are particularly open to new partnerships in the ⁠defence industry," said Merz.



Addressing Iran, Merz said: "There must be a permanent and secure ⁠opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran must verifiably ⁠halt its military nuclear programme."



Reuters