Yemen's Houthis said they did not carry out any attack on the Medina region Thursday, shortly after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted a missile targeting the area of the holy city.



"The Yemeni armed forces confirm that they have not carried out any operation today targeting Saudi territory, and that the Saudi enemy's claims of an attack on Medina are a shameless and brazen lie," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.







AFP