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Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
World News
03-11-2026 | 08:37
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Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of this year.
Speaking to Fox News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this U.S. funding to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.
"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.
"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it."
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