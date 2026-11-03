Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that Washington would no longer be providing military aid to Israel after the end of this year.



Speaking to Fox ⁠News' Fox and Friends, Trump said Israel no longer needs it and that some Democrats and left-wing politicians were using this U.S. funding to Israel as a talking point to criticize Republicans.



"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu ⁠and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago ⁠that we're stopping," Trump told Fox News' Fox and Friends.



"We've already agreed that by ⁠the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll ⁠help Israel if they need it."







Reuters