Washington warns Beijing to uphold US-China trade accord

Top U.S. officials on Friday called on China to "fully and immediately" uphold its commitments under a 2025 trade accord between the countries.



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jameison Greer held a call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, stressing "the importance of China fully and immediately implementing its commitments" and highlighting "concerns about recent Chinese actions," according to a statement released by the U.S. Treasury Department.



AFP



