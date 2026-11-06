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Washington warns Beijing to uphold US-China trade accord
World News
06-11-2026 | 13:12
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Washington warns Beijing to uphold US-China trade accord
Top U.S. officials on Friday called on China to "fully and immediately" uphold its commitments under a 2025 trade accord between the countries.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jameison Greer held a call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, stressing "the importance of China fully and immediately implementing its commitments" and highlighting "concerns about recent Chinese actions," according to a statement released by the U.S. Treasury Department.
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