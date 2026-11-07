Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday initial reports indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage.



Tasnim said further details would be released once relevant authorities confirmed ⁠the incident.



The state news agency IRNA had earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had struck the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.







Reuters