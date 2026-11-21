A tanker sailing outbound through the Strait of ‌Hormuz was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman's Khasab, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday.



UKMTO later reported another ⁠incident involving a tanker hit in its engine room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Khasab. It was not immediately clear whether the two reports involved the same vessel.



No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO said.



Reuters