Expanding on naval blockade, US military looks to restrict Iranian land commerce: Reuters

After a months-long naval blockade on Iran, ‌the U.S. military is setting up a task force to bolster Washington's efforts to restrict Tehran's movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned material across its land borders and ⁠the Caspian Sea.



The announcement of the task force, which has not been previously reported, will be made later on Saturday by the U.S. Central Command, according to a statement seen by Reuters ahead of its release.



Task Force Iron Gate, as it will be called, will be based ‌in ⁠Tampa, Florida, and will coordinate with other U.S. government agencies. Beyond movement of weapons, it will also focus on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.



"Strengthening CENTCOM’s ⁠collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish ⁠their military," Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, said in a statement.



Central Command ⁠estimated that its naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil.



Reuters