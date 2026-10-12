Iran says it will reply to US response on Hormuz proposal once review over

Iran is still reviewing a U.S. response to its proposal regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and will reply to Washington via intermediaries when the review is over, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.



Baghaei also told a press conference that Iran continues to exchange messages via intermediaries, without elaborating. Qatar and Pakistan, among others, have acted as mediators in efforts ⁠to end the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.









Reuters



