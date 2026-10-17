Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday: UKMTO

Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 05:17
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Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday: UKMTO
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Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday: UKMTO

An unknown projectile struck a tanker 68 nautical miles northeast of Saudi Arabia's Jubail on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a ⁠report on Saturday.

All crew members were safe and had been evacuated, it said, adding that no environmental impact had been reported.

UKMTO later issued a second report on Saturday that a tanker was attacked by a rocket-propelled grenade ⁠from a small boat 78 nautical miles northeast of Jubail on Friday, damaging its aft port quarter. All crew ⁠members were safe, it said, while the full extent of the damage and the ⁠environmental impact was not yet known.



Reuters 
 

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Tanker

Projectile

Saudi Arabia

UKMTO

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