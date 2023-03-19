A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19 | 12:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, as a result of a liquidity crisis, led to a crisis of confidence in the banking sector.

However, the US Central Bank has intervened and printed local currency to cover the shortage of dollars in the economy and temporarily provide liquidity to some banks to avoid losses for depositors.

"We, as a central bank, we have the ability to create money digitally and we do that by buying treasury bills or bonds or other government guaranteed securities and that actually increases the money supply. We also print actual currency, and we distribute that through the federal reserve banks," a US Central Bank official explained. 

But, in Lebanon, the situation is far worse, with a loss of over $70 billion in the financial sector and no dollars to cover it because they cannot print dollars and they failed to implement reforms that would help bring dollars into the country, the sole currency available is the Lebanese Lira.

Moreover, as long as this situation persists, Lebanese banks will not be able to return deposits in dollars, only in Lira.

Thus, the more Lebanese pounds printed, the more their value declines, resulting in further loss of value for remaining deposits and exacerbating inflation and rising prices.

The loss of confidence in the Lebanese banking sector has severely affected the country's economy and caused widespread financial distress for its citizens. While the US has been able to intervene and stabilize its financial system, Lebanon's problems continue to mount, highlighting the urgent need for economic and financial reforms to address the underlying issues causing the crisis.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Banking

Crises

Bank

Lebanon

Lebanese

American

US

Money

Deposits

Depositors

SVB

Signature Bank

LBCI Next
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:29

US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures - WSJ

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-14

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

US FDIC shifts SVB deposits to new bridge bank, names CEO

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

As the Persian Year ends, Iran reflects and opens up further to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-12

Ferrari terminate Velas F1 sponsorship deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming

LBCI
Middle East
06:13

Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East
10:18

Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests

LBCI
Middle East
08:16

Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app