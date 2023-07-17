Doha, the capital of Qatar, once again serves as a meeting ground for the five countries involved in addressing Lebanon's challenges.



This time, the meeting in Doha explored the presidential file from various angles, with the participation of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, and the United States. The attendees kept the gathering low-key, refraining from issuing official statements.



As the host nation, Qatar presented a joint working paper on Lebanon, which included a clear roadmap.



The first step outlined in the paper is a Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue under the auspices of the Parliament, with international and regional sponsorship. This dialogue aims to pave the way for a consensus on a presidential choice. It is expected to take place after the end of French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's visits to Lebanon, during which he will discuss the presidential crisis with political stakeholders.



Qatar's working paper also addresses the formation of the government and the issue of reforms, which can only be achieved through a radical transformation of 30 positions within the administration—a crucial key to any rescue operation. The Qatari side will coordinate with Lebanese experts to implement this roadmap.



Egypt's Foreign Minister was evident in his statements, openly suggesting the appointment of the commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces as the president and the formation of an empowered government. He also called for Iran's involvement in the Quincy meeting dialogue.



In this context, it was agreed that the Qatari minister would visit Tehran to discuss the outcomes of the Doha meeting with Iranian officials.



The French envoy kept the attendees informed about his ongoing communications.



Notably, the US Secretary of State expressed his country's interest in the French and Qatari initiatives regarding the Lebanese presidency. He emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia's participation and contribution to building Lebanon's future.