WHO says critical decline in medicine supplies in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-04-2025 | 06:01
High views
WHO says critical decline in medicine supplies in Gaza
WHO says critical decline in medicine supplies in Gaza

The World Health Organization said Friday that medicine supplies in Gaza have reached critically low levels due to restrictions on aid deliveries, making it increasingly difficult for hospitals to continue operating, even partially.

"We are facing severe shortages in our three warehouses — of antibiotics, IV fluids, and blood bags," said WHO official Rik Peeperkorn, speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from Jerusalem.

