Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27 | 11:06
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
President Biden's recent comments hinting at a potential prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have not changed the Israeli stance, which considers Biden's words lack practical basis.
Israel maintains that Hamas has set red lines linked to ceasefire announcements and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Optimism in Israel regarding the possibility of reaching a prisoner deal has diminished, especially after receiving what were described as negative signals from mediators.
Israel attributes this to red lines insisted upon by Hamas. While Hamas has declared its willingness to engage in negotiations with mediators regarding a ceasefire, Israel seeks concrete evidence of Hamas' readiness to strike a deal.
Israel's conditions for a potential agreement include a gradual return of displaced individuals to northern Gaza, starting with women and children, as well as the repositioning of Israeli forces outside densely populated areas, with aerial surveillance limited to eight hours daily.
Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the potential deal's fate, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in Gaza. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that the full return of Palestinians to northern Gaza would only occur after the release of all hostages.
Whether the deal materializes or President Biden's optimism about a ceasefire next Monday proves true, preparations for an offensive in Rafah continue.
In this context, discussions between Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Mossad Chief Ronen Bar in Egypt aimed to reassure Egyptian officials that Israel would coordinate with Cairo regarding the evacuation of Rafah residents, with no entry permitted into Sinai.
As the countdown to Ramadan begins, the military and Shin Bet, the Israeli Security Agency, warn of the security risks associated with any deterioration alongside ongoing combat operations across all fronts.
