Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



"Release all of them now... Women, men, soldiers"



In the heart of Israel's bustling streets, voices of prisoners' families rise amid protests against the Israeli government after announcing the Cabinet rejected concessions in a deal with Hamas.



Amid signs indicating that the hostages remain alive, families escalate their outcry.



In a late-night War Cabinet meeting on Friday in participation with Israeli security agencies, the Israeli administration declined to expand the negotiation delegation to Cairo, Egypt, signaling a firm stance against conceding any terms in the deal.



Instead, they await the mediator's response regarding Hamas' concessions on its conditions, deemed by Tel Aviv as red lines, including allowing Gazans northward movement, ceasefire, and Israeli army withdrawal.



While Hamas portrays a narrative of peril faced by prisoners due to hunger and Israeli airstrikes, Tel Aviv continues its rhetoric, inciting against Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, considered a prime target.



In an attempt to appease Israeli discontent over failed negotiations, Tel Aviv alleges Hamas' disinterest in a deal, accusing Sinwar of exploiting Ramadan to ignite war, starting with Jerusalem. They claim that if Sinwar survives, he will continue his battle at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.



However, on the ground, the dispute intensifies between the political and military institutions amid a lack of decisive action regarding battle.



According to Israeli reports, forces remain entrenched in Khan Yunis, with soldiers killed and injured daily, awaiting new orders from the political institution, yet with no progress in sight.