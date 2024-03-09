News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
"Release all of them now... Women, men, soldiers"
In the heart of Israel's bustling streets, voices of prisoners' families rise amid protests against the Israeli government after announcing the Cabinet rejected concessions in a deal with Hamas.
Amid signs indicating that the hostages remain alive, families escalate their outcry.
In a late-night War Cabinet meeting on Friday in participation with Israeli security agencies, the Israeli administration declined to expand the negotiation delegation to Cairo, Egypt, signaling a firm stance against conceding any terms in the deal.
Instead, they await the mediator's response regarding Hamas' concessions on its conditions, deemed by Tel Aviv as red lines, including allowing Gazans northward movement, ceasefire, and Israeli army withdrawal.
While Hamas portrays a narrative of peril faced by prisoners due to hunger and Israeli airstrikes, Tel Aviv continues its rhetoric, inciting against Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, considered a prime target.
In an attempt to appease Israeli discontent over failed negotiations, Tel Aviv alleges Hamas' disinterest in a deal, accusing Sinwar of exploiting Ramadan to ignite war, starting with Jerusalem. They claim that if Sinwar survives, he will continue his battle at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan.
However, on the ground, the dispute intensifies between the political and military institutions amid a lack of decisive action regarding battle.
According to Israeli reports, forces remain entrenched in Khan Yunis, with soldiers killed and injured daily, awaiting new orders from the political institution, yet with no progress in sight.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Families
Protest
Internal
Dispute
Government
Stance
Prisoner
Deal
Next
Cyprus maritime route: How will aid be distributed in Gaza?
Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Chaos in Israeli Knesset session: Families of hostages take protest to Jerusalem's government headquarters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-27
Israel's firm stance: Biden's remarks on potential prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Financial support: US urges Lebanon to halt funding to Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Cyprus maritime route: How will aid be distributed in Gaza?
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Cyprus maritime route: How will aid be distributed in Gaza?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
0
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
12:30
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
2
Lebanon News
12:04
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
12:04
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
3
Lebanon News
11:33
Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
11:33
Yasmina Zaytoun qualifies for Top 8 in Miss World pageant
4
Lebanon News
10:52
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
Lebanon News
10:52
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
5
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
13:31
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
6
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
10:33
Yasmina Zaytoun secures a spot in Top 40 in Miss World pageant
7
Lebanon News
11:16
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
11:16
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
8
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:47
US envoy Hochstein faces resistance from Hezbollah: No negotiations without Gaza truce
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More