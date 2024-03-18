Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Will our region witness a new conflict against the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in which Baghdad and Ankara cooperate, aiming for its elimination?



For the past five years, Turkey has targeted PKK groups based in northern Iraq, a move viewed by Baghdad as an infringement on its sovereignty. This action has further strained already delicate relations between the two nations.



Today, Baghdad appears to respond to a longstanding request from Turkey, revealed by the American Monitor website, as Iraq conducts military operations against PKK targets.



This collaboration encompasses multiple fronts: first, Baghdad aims to assert its influence over Turkish military presence in northern Iraq, granting Ankara political backing to target the Kurdish organization.



Second, it seeks to open channels for resolving the longstanding water crisis between Iraq and Turkey, which is caused by Turkey's control of massive amounts of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.



Lastly, its purpose is to enhance and secure trade cooperation, particularly regarding the "Development Road" project, also known as the dry canal, which aims to link Iraq's major port in Faw near the Arabian Gulf to Turkey's Mediterranean coast and then to Europe through new railway and road networks.



Turkey, consolidating various issues, primarily focuses on security matters, discussing the establishment of a security corridor along its borders with Iraq and Syria to keep PKK fighters at a distance of 30 to 40 kilometers from the Turkish border, ensuring Ankara's security.



These developments stem from meetings at all levels between Iraqi and Turkish officials, culminating in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Baghdad after the holy month of Ramadan.



Amidst discussions, Turkey is reportedly preparing for its most extensive military operation against the PKK, marking a significant escalation in their conflict spanning 40 years to date.