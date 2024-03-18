Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18 | 13:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers&#39; Party (PKK)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Will our region witness a new conflict against the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) in which Baghdad and Ankara cooperate, aiming for its elimination?

For the past five years, Turkey has targeted PKK groups based in northern Iraq, a move viewed by Baghdad as an infringement on its sovereignty. This action has further strained already delicate relations between the two nations.

Today, Baghdad appears to respond to a longstanding request from Turkey, revealed by the American Monitor website, as Iraq conducts military operations against PKK targets.

This collaboration encompasses multiple fronts: first, Baghdad aims to assert its influence over Turkish military presence in northern Iraq, granting Ankara political backing to target the Kurdish organization.

Second, it seeks to open channels for resolving the longstanding water crisis between Iraq and Turkey, which is caused by Turkey's control of massive amounts of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Lastly, its purpose is to enhance and secure trade cooperation, particularly regarding the "Development Road" project, also known as the dry canal, which aims to link Iraq's major port in Faw near the Arabian Gulf to Turkey's Mediterranean coast and then to Europe through new railway and road networks.

Turkey, consolidating various issues, primarily focuses on security matters, discussing the establishment of a security corridor along its borders with Iraq and Syria to keep PKK fighters at a distance of 30 to 40 kilometers from the Turkish border, ensuring Ankara's security.

These developments stem from meetings at all levels between Iraqi and Turkish officials, culminating in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Baghdad after the holy month of Ramadan.

Amidst discussions, Turkey is reportedly preparing for its most extensive military operation against the PKK, marking a significant escalation in their conflict spanning 40 years to date.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Iraq

Turkey

Collaboration

Concerns

Conflict

Kurdish Workers' Party

PKK

LBCI Next
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-14

Turkey to discuss 'common understanding' on security with Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-13

Turkey, Iraq to hold high-level talks on security, energy in Baghdad

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Turkey tells ICJ occupation is root cause of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25

Iraq conflict: The resurgence of Shiite rivalry in Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:39

Longing for independence: The Kurdish 'struggle' in Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-21

Lebanon's economic struggle continues: CPI soars 6.8% in July 2023

LBCI
World News
07:50

Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-18

Unprecedented Horror: Al-Maamadani Hospital Bombing Marks Israel's Deadliest Massacre

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:38

Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
16:14

White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:26

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:31

Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More