Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest medical facility in the Strip, has long served as more than just a place of healing.



It has been a beacon for Gazans, a landmark intricately woven into the fabric of their lives, guiding them through the tumultuous landscapes of the besieged enclave.



For many, it was more than just a hospital; it was Gaza itself.



But today, what was once hailed as a symbol of resilience and hope lies in ruins, consumed by the flames of Israeli military action.



Following a two-week-long assault within the hospital premises, Israeli forces withdrew from the area in the early hours of Monday, leaving behind a scene of devastation and ash.



Eyewitnesses described the withdrawal as sudden and chaotic, marked by gunfire and tank shells raining down on the residential buildings surrounding the medical complex. The result was the complete destruction of all buildings and departments within the hospital compound, rendering its infrastructure unrecognizable.



According to the Gaza Civil Defense spokesman, around 300 charred bodies were discovered within the hospital and its vicinity.



Among the victims were displaced civilians and wounded individuals, some of whom were found with their hands bound or crushed under tank treads, while others lay buried in the sandy outskirts of the hospital.



Over 6,000 people, including medical staff and patients, were trapped within the hospital and its surroundings, leaving behind poignant messages scrawled on the walls as testimonies to their plight.



In a statement justifying the onslaught, the Israeli military claimed to have targeted the head of the operations directorate of Hamas' internal security service, Faiq al-Mabhouh, during the operation. They also reported the arrest of over 500 individuals allegedly affiliated with Hamas, with another 900 detained for further questioning.



As Israeli forces pulled out, they left behind the shattered remnants of the al-Shifa Hospital, once a lifeline for over 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip, now silenced and bereft of life.