Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07 | 12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Who is behind the killing of the commander of the Quds Force, affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in the Iranian consulate in Damascus?
The answer is clear: Israel.
But who is responsible for the security leaks that contributed to his assassination?
According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, suspicions arise regarding the involvement of elements in Syria in several assassination operations targeting members of the IRGC in the country over the past years.
Following the assassination of senior Revolutionary Guard commander Razi Mousavi in Syria last December, a joint intelligence investigation between Tehran and Damascus was initiated to track potential security breaches.
However, at a particular stage, Iran opted to conduct an independent investigation in collaboration with Hezbollah due to fears of Syrian intelligence interference in the investigation process.
In the end, the investigation yielded a conclusion suggesting that security breaches and leaks leading to assassinations in Syria were under the guise of high-level political and security cover.
Nonetheless, according to the Maariv report, it is unlikely that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was aware of such activities.
Adding to Tehran's suspicions, as reported by Maariv, is that Hezbollah members targeted on Syrian soil were linked to Syrian security agencies, and they were eliminated through spying on their phones.
Contrary to the Israeli narrative, LBCI's sources assert that the Revolutionary Guard investigated the assassination operations, as did the Syrian army.
LBCI suggests it is natural for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to enlist Hezbollah's support in Syria without confirming the incident reported by the Israeli newspaper.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Security
Leaks
Suspicions
Assassination
Iranian
Commander
Damascus
Syria
News Bulletin Reports
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
Middle East News
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks
News Bulletin Reports
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
Lebanon News
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
Navigating the Path to a Carbon-Free Future: Insights from the Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah
Lebanon News
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports
News Bulletin Reports
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
Lebanon News
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
News Bulletin Reports
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks
